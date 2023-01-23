No jobs, no peace

The unemployment rate has reached alarming levels, with millions of people struggling to find work. The causes of this problem include a lack of investment in key industries, an inadequate education system and lack of government support for small and medium-sized businesses. The consequences of high unemployment are severe, not only for individuals and families, but also for the wider society.
Mass unemployment can lead to increasing crime and instability. It is essential that the government move quickly to address this problem. This may entail making investments in the nation’s infrastructure and education system and putting in place measures to assist the unemployed.
Muhammad Shadman Afridi
Islamabad
