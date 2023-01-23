Misplaced optimism?

This letter refers to the news report ‘PTI to win next polls on basis of performance, says Mahmood Khan’ (January 20, 2023). I can’t say that I share the CM’s optimism about his party’s electoral prospects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. By the admission of his own finance minister, the province is on the verge of bankruptcy.
Unsurprisingly, according to the KP finance minister, this situation is not his party’s fault but the federal government’s, which is allegedly withholding payments from the province. I wonder why Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan are not facing the same scenario when, according to PTI stalwarts, they are run by the most corrupt rulers?
Barkatullah Marwat
Lakki Marwat
