Bridge inaugurated in Torghar

MANSEHRA: The Awami National Party’s former MPA and chairman district development advisory committee Torghar, Laiq Mohammad Khan, on Saturday inaugurated the Kotkay Bridge with Rs10 billion funds.
“This bridge being built at Indus River is a great milestone achieved by me for the erstwhile tribal belt, which remained deprived of development even after getting the status of settled district in 2011,” he told a gathering held in Judbah after inaugurating the bridge, the district headquarters of Torghar.
Laiq Khan, who is the younger brother of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Senator Azam Khan Swati, said that the government had approved funds for that mega bridge which would put the district on the way to prosperity and development.
