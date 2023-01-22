Unit making fake spices sealed

LAKKI MARWAT: The district administration on Saturday sealed a production unit of a spices dealer and discarded 500 litres of adulterated milk in Bannu on Saturday.

“The substandard milk was seized from the outlets of milkmen during the visit by Assistant Commissioner Syed Abrar Ali Shah,” said an official.

He said that the assistant commissioner visited the shops of milkmen and warehouses of spice dealers on the directives of the deputy commissioner who had received complaints about selling of low quality milk and production of adulterated spices in the city’s bazaars.

He said that the assistant commissioner along with experts of livestock and Food Safety and Halal Food Authority checked the quality of milk through a mobile laboratory.

The official also caught red-handed workers using non-food colours and items in producing spices at a production unit in Bannu city.

The production unit was sealed and the dealer was arrested on the spot.