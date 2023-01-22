Revenue leakages: FBR head directs chief commissioners to ensure monitoring of sugar mills

ISLAMABAD: FBR Chairman Asim Ahmed has directed chief commissioners of tax machinery to ensure effective monitoring of sugar mills to curb revenue leakages.

The FBR Chairman/Secretary Revenue Division, Asim Ahmad, visited the Karachi Port and Large Taxpayers Office (LTO) on Saturday. During his visit to South Asia Pakistan Terminal (SAPT) of Karachi Ports, the FBR chairman stressed upon the need for effective and speedy facilitation of national trade. The SAPT, previously a part of Appraisement East, has recently been notified as a separate Appraisement Collectorate.

The FBR chairman stressed upon the pivotal role of smooth port operations towards a robust national economy. Asim Ahmad appreciated the Pakistan Customs for its significant contribution towards achieving the FBR’s overall targets despite the current import compression. He also acknowledged the efforts of Pakistan Customs to curb the menace of mis/under-invoicing by revolutionising the valuation methods and assessment approach.

SAPT CEO, CS Kim briefed the FBR chairman about use of modern technology and employing all available resources for maximising the output of the port.

The chairman also visited the sea terminal yards and berth areas where he was briefed about the port operations through practical demonstration. The FBR chairman fully promised that the government will make all-out efforts to address the trade related issues at the earliest. While chairing a meeting at LTO, the FBR chairman reviewed the performance of all chief commissioners with regard to targets assigned for the third quarter (Jan-March, 2023). Detailed presentations, outlining the projection and strategy for achieving the budgetary target for the third quarter were given by all chief commissioners Inland Revenue.

The FBR chairman directed all the CCIRs to continue making endeavours to meet the budgetary target fixed for the current month. He underlined the need to facilitate and resolve pending issues of taxpayers to enable them to contribute to the development of the country. The FBR chairman also directed the CCIRs to make effective monitoring of sugar mills to ensure that there was no leakage of revenue.