Suleman clarifies ‘jokers tweet’ after Khaqan’s criticism

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) leader and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s son Suleman Shehbaz on Saturday attempted to clarify his ‘joker’ remarks on three former finance ministers of the country.

Speaking to the media after the accountability court’s hearing on Saturday, Suleman said that his joker remarks were about the last three finance ministers appointed by the Imran Khan government.

The statement from the PM’s son came in response to a journalist’s query about his joker slur against ex-finance ministers, which received a strong response from senior PMLN leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

“Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf changed five finance ministers and I called the last three jokers,” the PM’s son stated.

At this, the journalist asked if the “last three” included Miftah Ismail as well. To this, Suleman said that he didn’t name anyone.

It is pertinent to mention that the PTI changed four finance ministers, not five as he said. Asad Umar, Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Hammad Azhar and Shaukat Tarin served from 2018 to 2022 under the PTI government.

On January 16, Suleman took to Twitter and termed the last three finance ministers, seemingly including their own ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail, as ‘jokers’.

Miftah was the first finance minister of his father’s cabinet and was praised by PM Shehbaz for reviving the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) programme last year.

In the tweet, Suleman said, “The last 3 finance ministers were jokers. They ran a clown show! Dar sb averted a default after atomic detonations in 1998.

The challenges are humongous, he is giving his best shot no match for his commitment and hard work. The three jokers have laid minefields!”