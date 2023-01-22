Five terrorists arrested: Punjab CTD

LAHORE: The Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested five alleged terrorists on Saturday.

According to a spokesman, the Punjab CTD conducted 36 intelligence-based operations in different districts of the province to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism, arresting five terrorists with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials.

He said the arrested terrorists were identified as Mohammad Musa, a member of banned Daesh, Abdul Hanan, a member of Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, Rahmat Ali, a member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, and two members of Sipah-e-Sihaba Pakistan, Muawiya and Muhammad Arabi.

The spokesman said that three books, as many receipt books, 64 pamphlets, 20 stickers of banned outfits, a mobile phone and Rs26,710 in cash had been recovered from the possession of terrorists. The terrorists wanted to target important installations and religious places, he said.