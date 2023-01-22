MIRANSHAH: Two kidnappers were killed and four abducted employees of a private oil company were recovered after a fierce clash between the kidnappers and personnel of security forces in Khati Killay in Hamzoni area, North Waziristan tribal district, on Saturday. During the gunfight, two employees and a soldier sustained injuries
Official sources said that security forces carried out an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khati Killay in Hamzoni area.
A fierce clash took place between the kidnappers and security forces during which two kidnappers were killed and two employees of the oil company and a soldier sustained injuries in the exchange of fire. The security forces took the bodies into custody while the injured were taken to the Cantonment Hospital in Miranshah.
It may be mentioned that unidentified kidnappers had abducted four employees of the Mari Petroleum Corporation Limited the previous day.
The security forces launched the operation to recover the kidnapped employees.
