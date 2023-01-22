PDF names office-bearers for 5 districts

PESHAWAR: On the instructions of the Pakistan People’s Party provincial head Najmuddin Khan, People’s Doctor Forum provincial president Prof Dr Nisar formed the PDF cabinet for five districts.
The office-bearers for Abbottabad district included president Dr Sardar Ayub, senior vice-president Syed Abbas Anwar, vice-president Hamidaman, general secretary Haroon Rashid, deputy general secretary Waqar Qabal, press secretary Syed Musim Ali and finance secretary Muhammad Zahid.
For Peshawar, the cabinet includes president Dr Hamid Banuri, senior vice-president Dr Sajda, vice-president-I Afsar Ali, vice-president-II Tariq Saeed, general secretary Waqar Afridi, press secretary Asad Khalil, finance secretary Dr Shakeel and coordination secretary Ajmal Khalil.
Similarly, the Nowshera cabinet includes president Dr Jawad Ahmad, senior vice-president Humayun Khan, vice-president Tariq Jadoon, general secretary Qazi Ansramul Haq, press secretary Naveed Alam Safi and finance secretary Sanaullah.
The cabinet for Charsadda included president Dr Nahar, senior vice-president Syed Makil Shah, vice president Dost Mohammad, general secretary Zahirullah, press secretary Razaullah and finance secretary Dr Jalal.
