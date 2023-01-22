Non-bailable warrants reissued for Waqar Zaka

Social media activist and television host Waqar Zaka. — Twitter

KARACHI: A District East judicial magistrate has reissued non-bailable warrant for the arrest of social media activist and television host Waqar Zaka in a case related to cryptocurrency.

As Judicial Magistrate Mukesh Kumar resumed hearing of the case, the Federal Investigation Agency’s special prosecutor submitted a report stating that the arrest warrants issued by the court on December 22 could not be served because the suspect’s whereabouts were unknown.

Advocate Salahuddin Panhwar, the counsel for the suspect, filed an application seeking condonation of his client’s absence from the court. He said Zaka could not appear in the court as he was in New York because of his professional engagements.

He, therefore, pleaded with the court to condone his client’s absence and discharge the arrest warrants, assuring that he would not abscond away and contest the charges.

The magistrate, however, noted that neither had the suspect sought bail from a competent court and nor had he surrendered. He once again issued non-bailable warrants for the arrest of Zaka and directed the counsel to satisfy the court on the maintainability of the applications seeking condoning of his absence from the court.

The hearing was adjourned until February 2.

Zaka has been booked for allegedly promoting trade of cryptocurrency/virtual assets despite the fact that it has been prohibited by the State Bank of Pakistan, and suspicious transactions into his salaried accounts.