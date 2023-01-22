No flour shortage in Mansehra: official

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Department has been adopting all possible measures to avert shortage and stabilise the price of wheat flour in markets, an official said on Saturday.
“We cannot allow anybody to increase scarcity of the flour or enhance its price through hoarding as our department has been supplying subsidised wheat in accordance with the supply and demands formula across Hazara division,” Shahwaz Tariq, the deputy director of Food Hazara, told reporters after paying a surprise visit to mills here.
Flanked by the district food department officials, he visited wheat flour mills and checked the quality and quantity of wheat flour being sold in the markets at the subsidised price or else.
“The subsidised wheat flour is a
relief announced by the government for the people of Hazara and the rest of
the province. We want to ensure its standard quality and quantity and millers
found involved in ambiguities will be taken to justice under strict relevant laws,”
Tariq said.
LAKKI MARWAT: The district administration on Saturday sealed a production unit of a spices dealer and discarded 500...
PESHAWAR: On the instructions of the Pakistan People’s Party provincial head Najmuddin Khan, People’s Doctor Forum...
KARACHI: Two men were shot dead apparently over personal enmity in parts of the city on Saturday.A man was shot dead...
Social media activist and television host Waqar Zaka. — TwitterKARACHI: A District East judicial magistrate has...
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court has recently set aside life imprisonment of a man in a dacoity and murder case stating...
ABBOTTABAD: A teenaged girl from Hyderabad in Sindh was reunited with her family due to the efforts of the additional...
Comments