5,000 saplings to be planted along Margalla Avenue

Islamabad : The civic agency has prepared first phase of a tree plantation plan in which 5,000 saplings, 3,000 shrubs and 25,000 ground covers will be planted along the corridor of the multi-billion Margalla Avenue.

According to the details, the plan has been approved and the relevant wing of the civic agency directed to implement it as soon as possible. The documents showed that the plant species to be planted in first phase included tebubia rosea, jacaranda, amaltas, pine, bottle brush and fiddlewood as these are indigenous species and highest survival rate in the capital city.

They revealed that some more plant species would also be included in second phase of the tree plantation plan that is aimed at providing green cover to both ends of this road. The climate change ministry is also monitoring the road projects and coordinating with the relevant authorities to preserve natural environment in the city.

The work on this road started in the recent past to construct 5.5-km-long road from D-12 to link it with Khyaban-i-Iqbal at sector E-11 and 11th Avenue. The project worth Rs3.9 billion has five culverts and an interchange in E-11 where the motorists will have signal free movement.

The trees falling in the alignment of this road has been removed and the environment wing of the civic agency has been transplanting these trees to other locations with the help of a machine provided by Pakistan Navy. An official has informed that “All road projects are being carried out in line with the Islamabad Master Plan. The trees that fall in the alignment of the roads are being transplanted on other locations. We also plant ten trees whenever a single tree is removed for any development project.”