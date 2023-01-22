PNCA workshops

Islamabad : Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will be launching a series of unique, exclusive and skill-building workshops every month for art students and aesthetes here from today (Sunday). The workshops ‘Art For Therapy’ are being organised to encourage art education, art development and mental well-being in society by including visual arts, ceramics, fine crafts and writing as well as focusing on therapy through arts.
The first workshop in this regard is candle making which is a one-day training to introduce participants to basic and advanced skills of unique and creative candle-making techniques. The course aims to utilise the energy of youth at a level of exploration with a proper platform for supporting their inner abilities.
