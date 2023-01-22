Refresher courses for CTD personnel

Islamabad : On the directions of the top cop, refresher courses of search operations and counter terrorism have conducted to enhance the capabilities and professional skills of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Islamabad personnel, a police spokesman said.

During the search and combat course, the personnel were trained to control armed elements, maintain law and order, so that any emergency situation can be controlled. IGP Islamabad said that, CTD Islamabad shows its expertise and takes immediate action against terrorism and criminal elements, which is a testimony to their excellent training, the role of counter terrorism department Islamabad is very important in improving the security of the federal capital and ensuring the prevention of any untoward incident.

The purpose of organising these training courses is to increase the capabilities of officials and adopt the best strategy in case of emergency, while ensuring the safety of life and property of the citizens.