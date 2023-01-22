Death penalty awarded to accused involved in cop murder

Islamabad : Court of law awarded death penalty to the killer of an on duty police official, a police spokesman said.

Sub-Inspector Aslam Gul Shaheed of Islamabad Capital Police was on traffic duty at Police Line turn when the robbers in the vehicle tried to rob the citizen upon which the martyred sub-inspector showed courage and chased them in order to arrest them.

The accused opened indiscriminate fire due to which Sun-Inspector Aslam Gul embraced martyrdom. A case was registered at Shams colony police station no.85/20 under section 302/394 PPC. The investigation team used all the technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending the three accused who were identified as Ajmal Khan, Mustafa and Zabih Ullah.

The police gathered solid evidence and submitted a challan to the relevant court, where the full trial of the case was held and today the honorable court convicted the three accused and sentenced them with death penalty. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan appreciated the efforts of the police team and announced rewards and commendation certificates.