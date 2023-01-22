IGP chairs high level meeting

Islamabad: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan presided over a meeting regarding the implementation of Police Order 2002, a police spokesman said Saturday.

A high-level meeting was held at the Central Police Office attended by the Capital Police Officers (CPOs), AIGs and SSPs. IGP Islamabad directed all officials to read and understand the police order in detail and perform their duties accordingly.

He further said that, all officers should ensure the implementation of government correspondence, duties of officials, rewards and punishment and all other official matters according to the police order. A meeting will be held again in the next few days in which a report will be taken from the concerned officers on its implementation, he maintained.