Body to probe class fellow torture case

LAHORE : District Education Authority (DEA) Lahore has formed a committee to dig out facts and submit recommendations on recent school torture incident.

As per the notification issued in this regard, a three-member committee comprises DEO (W-EE), Lahore, DEO (W-EE), Tehsil Cantt and DEO (M-EE), Tehsil Model Town. It directed the committee members to probe into the matter, dig out the facts and submit a fact finding report along with recommendations within three days. It is pertinent to mention here that a video of female students of a private school of Lahore torturing a student had gone viral on social media on Friday attracting widespread criticism from people from different walks of life. As per the copy of an FIR about the incident, which was also shared on social media, the female students had tortured their female class fellow for exposing their alleged use of drugs. One of the girls could be seen holding the victim by the hair and pinning her to the ground. According to the FIR the incident took place on January 16 at Scarsdale American International School, DHA Lahore. The FIR also read that the students also allegedly stole gold jewellery from the victim student.