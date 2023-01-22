Kalma Chowk underpass to be completed next month

LAHORE : Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA) also known as Central Business District (CBD Punjab) held a project review meeting here on Saturday.

PCBDDA CEO Imran Amin chaired the meeting to review the progress of CBD Punjab Boulevard and Kalma Chowk Underpass Remodeling project while PCBDDA Chairman Fazeel Asif Jah, PCBDDA Executive Director Technical Riaz Hussain, the technical team of PCBDDA and official contractors of PCBDDA also attended the meeting. Authority has reaffirmed its commitment to opening Kalma Chowk Underpass and other adjoining roads by the end of February 2023 and both the barrels of CBD Punjab Boulevard will be completed by the middle of March 2023. In the meeting, the CEO of PCBDDA was briefed about the progress of the construction work on the CBD Punjab Boulevard and Kalma Chowk Remodeling project. During the briefing session Executive Director Technical PCBDDA, Riaz Hussain informed the attendees that two sump/well pumps will be installed soon at Ali Zaib Road and complicated retaining piles are completed. On this occasion, the CEO of CBD Punjab Imran Amin said, “We are in sync with our timeline and budget estimate. We are clear about the timely completion of the project’’.