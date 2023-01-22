39 businesses sealed over timing violation

LAHORE : District administration took strict action against the violators in light of the instructions of the Lahore High Court during the anti-smog campaign and sealed 39 businesses here on Saturday.

According to the Deputy Commissioner (DC), the crackdown had been launched over the violation of businesses closure time schedule by shopkeepers.

Deputy Commissioner stated that shops and restaurants would be closed from Monday to Thursday till 10 pm and from Friday to Sunday till 11 pm.

He said 39 shops and restaurants had been sealed for the violation of timing.