Food Expo Plus from Feb 10

LAHORE : Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Additional DG Technical Ahad Dogar has said PFA is organising ‘Food Expo Plus’ from February 10 to 12. He was speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Saturday.

PFA Additional DG Technical Ahad Dogar said that food court, entertainment, traditional cuisine and a Best CEO Conference will also be the part of this expo. He said that the food industry, processing sector, producers, exporters and importers will set up their stalls. International delegates and ambassadors of different countries will also be invited to visit the expo, he added. He said that the prime objective of this expo is to attract Foreign Direct Investment and food export promotion.

The DG said that Punjab Food Authority checks vehicles at entry-exit points of Lahore district. The adulteration of milk in each district is checked on a daily basis. He said that the demand for milk is high but its production is very low due to which there is a risk of adulteration. He said that the main function of food authority is to check the quality. He said that the quality of milk could not be maintained without feasibility.

PFA Additional DG Technical said that the authority collected 15 thousands samples door-to-door in different districts last month with the help of university students. The purpose of this whole exercise was to check the usage of milk, which reached the consumer after checking.

Additional DG Technical Ahad Dogar said that the results will be shared with the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry soon. He said that we can form a working group in collaboration with the Lahore Chamber and the issues being faced by the food sector will be resolved in collaboration with the Lahore Chamber.

He said that the Punjab Food Authority wants to collaborate with the Lahore Chamber for Expo to make it successful.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar on this occasion said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry will support and play its role to make this event successful.