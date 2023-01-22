Wapda engineers’ body threatens protest

LAHORE : Welfare Association of Wapda Engineers (WAWE), a representative national body, has threatened to launch agitation from January 26 if its demands are not accepted by the authority.

According to a resolution adopted by the general body of the association, the recent disturbing developments in Wapda like proposed devastating promotion policy, imbalance distribution of administrative powers, denial of lawful perks and direct induction against highest positions have created an environment of insecurity of career opportunities, uncertainty and frustration amongst Wapda officers. Resultantly, senior officers of Wapda are leaving the organisation in un-ceremonial way and loss to the authority has already started.

WAWE expressed dismay over the revised promotion policy, saying the ESTACODE applicable to civil servants has clearly specified the minimum length of service for promotion to posts in various BPS.

Moreover, Civil Servants Promotion (BPS-18 to BPS-21) Rules, 2019 also specify the minimum length of service for promotion to various basic pay scales. The prescribed minimum length of service is already applicable in Wapda. However, the proposed promotion policy intends to increase the minimum length of service for promotion which is against the law of the land. Painfully, the proposed increased length of service is also being linked with posting/service at various positions like Development Projects, O&M Stations, Head Office etc.