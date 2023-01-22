PWA discusses ‘Angaaray’

LAHORE : Progressive Writers Association (PWA) held a seminar at Pak Tea House on Saturday on the first progressive thought, ideology, political and religious oppression, rotten concepts of society, orthodoxy, laziness and reactionism and deviation from outdated traditions in the British imperial era in a collection of short stories ‘Angaaray’ published in 1932 and banned in 1933. The book was banned under section 295 A of the Indian Penal Code. Ninety years have passed since then. Mirza Hamid Baig, Salma Awan, Zahid Hassan, Saima Iram, Ishtiaq Chaudhry Advocate, Tanzeela Mughal, Raza Naeem, Comrade Tanveer Ahmed Khan and Javed Aftab were among the speakers.