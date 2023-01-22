Rulers behind inflation, worsening economy: JI

LAHORE : As the Jamaat-e-Islami continued its agitation against rising inflation by holding a large rally Saturday, its ameer Sirajul Haq reiterated the incumbent and former ruling parties were directly responsible for inflation and collapse to national economy.

Addressing charged the JI party workers at The Mall, Siraj reminded the PDM and the PTI leadership about their own anti-inflation rallies and long marches against anti-people policies of the then governments, and questioned what their performance had been during their own tenures so far.

He said the PDM-led government policies were a continuation of the capitalists policies of the former PTI government. He maintains that the ruling elite has been the same and in consensus to keep the people poor instead of sacrificing their luxuries and privileges.

He said the rulers were badly engaged in fight for the protection of self-interests. He demanded instead of putting burden on the public, the ruling parties and leaders pay the public debt from their own accounts.

He linked the inflation, poverty and economic disaster to the corruption and unfair distribution of national resources. Had there been a strong system of accountability, majority of the so-called leaders of the main political parties would have been in prison, he said. The governments had never used foreign loans for public welfare or set the direction of the national economy, he said, instead they pocketed the money themselves, he maintained. He said the rulers looted the resources and made the country a laughing stock in all over the world. He said the corruption and incompetence of the ruling parties on both sides had become badly exposed and they have failed to provide any relief to the people. They had been given opportunity to serve the country repeatedly but they disappointed the masses on every occasion, he said.

He said the country needed a honest and capable leadership and only the JI had the ability to put the country on track.