Naan, roti prices up

LAHORE : Despite an increase in wheat quota to flour mills by the provincial government, rising trend in rates of flour and other byproducts has not been arrested.

On Saturday, another hike in the price of roti and Naan was announced, blaming skyrocketing prices of ordinary and fine flour. Muttahida Naan Roti Association has announced increasing the price of Naan and roti from Monday.

With the latest jump, tandori roti will be sold at Rs 16 instead of Rs 14 and Naan at Rs 30 instead of Rs 25. A local representative of the association said that authorities promised a couple of weeks back that the price of flour and fine would be reduced, but to no avail.

He said high cost of flour was not sustainable for their business. A 80-kg bag of fine flour is available for Rs 12,000 with a jump of Rs 3,500 in just three weeks. On the other hand, a 15-kg bag of flour is being sold at Rs 2,000.

Such a high cost of flour compelled them to sell roti and Naan at revised price.