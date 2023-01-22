Naan, roti prices up

LAHORE : Despite an increase in wheat quota to flour mills by the provincial government, rising trend in rates of flour and other byproducts has not been arrested.
On Saturday, another hike in the price of roti and Naan was announced, blaming skyrocketing prices of ordinary and fine flour. Muttahida Naan Roti Association has announced increasing the price of Naan and roti from Monday.
With the latest jump, tandori roti will be sold at Rs 16 instead of Rs 14 and Naan at Rs 30 instead of Rs 25. A local representative of the association said that authorities promised a couple of weeks back that the price of flour and fine would be reduced, but to no avail.
He said high cost of flour was not sustainable for their business. A 80-kg bag of fine flour is available for Rs 12,000 with a jump of Rs 3,500 in just three weeks. On the other hand, a 15-kg bag of flour is being sold at Rs 2,000.
Such a high cost of flour compelled them to sell roti and Naan at revised price.
LAHORE : District Education Authority Lahore has formed a committee to dig out facts and submit recommendations on...
LAHORE : Punjab Central Business District Development Authority also known as Central Business District held a...
LAHORE : District administration took strict action against the violators in light of the instructions of the Lahore...
LAHORE : Punjab Food Authority Additional DG Technical Ahad Dogar has said PFA is organising ‘Food Expo Plus’...
LAHORE : In accordance with Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan’s instructions and under the leadership and...
LAHORE : Welfare Association of Wapda Engineers , a representative national body, has threatened to launch agitation...
Comments