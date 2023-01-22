Sharjeel undergoes angioplasty after heart attack

Sindh Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon on Saturday underwent angioplasty after suffering a heart attack.
After he complained of chest pain in the early hours of Saturday, he was shifted to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, Hyderabad, where doctors diagnosed that he had suffered a heart attack.
After undergoing echo and angiography, doctors advised him to go for angioplasty, during which two stents were inserted in his heart.
The hospital administration said that Memon's condition was stable after the medical procedures and he would be discharged after a day.
The Karachi police on Saturday submitted their 24-hour working report to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, and...
Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori on Saturday laid the foundation stone of a Pak-China Friendship Park to be built on...
Two men were shot dead apparently over personal enmity in parts of the city on Saturday.A man was shot dead in Baldia...
Bangladeshi philanthropists are planning to replicate the model of the ‘Indus Hospital & Health Network’ in their...
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Karachi President MPA Bilal Ghaffar has claimed that his party has won another union...
A training workshop was organised by the District Malir police in collaboration with a social welfare organisation,...
Comments