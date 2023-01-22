Sharjeel undergoes angioplasty after heart attack

Sindh Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon on Saturday underwent angioplasty after suffering a heart attack.

After he complained of chest pain in the early hours of Saturday, he was shifted to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, Hyderabad, where doctors diagnosed that he had suffered a heart attack.

After undergoing echo and angiography, doctors advised him to go for angioplasty, during which two stents were inserted in his heart.

The hospital administration said that Memon's condition was stable after the medical procedures and he would be discharged after a day.