BD philanthropists to replicate Indus Health Network’s free healthcare mode

Bangladeshi philanthropists are planning to replicate the model of the ‘Indus Hospital & Health Network’ in their port city of Chittagong to provide free of charge quality health facilities to people, said the president of the Indus Hospital and Health Network (IHHN) on Saturday.

“A group of Bangladeshi philanthropists have come to us and expressed their desire to establish health facilities and a network of hospitals in Bangladesh. They are going to establish the first such health facility in the Bangladeshi port city of Chittagong on the pattern of Indus Hospital Karachi and sought our technical assistance in this regard,” IHHN President Prof Dr Abdul Bari Khan told a group of teachers and students of Dar-e-Arqam School, FB Area Campus.

He was delivering a talk on the inception and creation of the IHHN initiated by him along with a group of professionals with the support of some philanthropists and businessmen in 2007. The Indus Hospital (TIH) started its journey with a purpose to provide indiscriminate, quality health care to all in a state-of-the-art, paperless hospital in Karachi.

Dr Khan said they were soon going to establish a world-class university in Karachi, for they had been granted a charter by the Sindh government. He added that scholarships would be provided to top students who could not afford quality education at private Universities in the country and abroad.

“When I was studying at Dow Medical College and used to visit Civil Hospital Karachi, I saw poor people who had to sell everything to get treatment for their children, parents and other family members while the health facility was available at the so-called tertiary-care hospital in those days. There was no blood bank as there was no concept of voluntary blood donation in those days,” he said, adding that sufferings of poor patients of the country, especially the Sindh province compelled him to see the dream of a free of charge tertiary-care health facility in Karachi.

Paying rich tributes to his school teachers for making a hardworking student who managed to get admission to a top medical college in the country and became a cardiac surgeon, Dr Bari Khan said he got the opportunity to serve abroad like many other consultants but he decided to remain in Pakistan despite strong opposition from his own family, but later they supported him to establish and run the IHHN.

He also praised the people of Pakistan, including schoolchildren, women, common men and philanthropists for donating during the times of natural and human-made disasters, saying that the Pakistani nation performs extraordinarily during disasters, a fact which is evident from the 1965 war, the earthquake of 2005, the floods of 2010 and 2011 and the recent super floods in Sindh and Balochistan when billions and billions of rupees were donated to help people in distress.

“At the moment, we are running a network of 15 hospitals and our budget is around 45 billion rupees annually. Of these, 20 billion rupees are donated by people and 85 per cent of the donations come from people living in Pakistan,” he said and added that he had advised the Bangladeshi philanthropists to learn from the experience of Pakistan and motivate their people and doctors to serve their own people.

Syed Jamshed Ahmed, renowned pharmacist and Chairman Board of Governors Dar-e-Arqam School, FB Area campus, paid glowing tribute to Dr Khan, saying people like him were the real heroes for the nation who were saving countless lives and providing tons of hope in a society.

“People say Pakistan has failed and other neighbouring countries like India and Bangladesh are progressing, but people like Dr Bari Khan of the IHHN and Dr Amjad Saqib of Akhuwat are the real heroes who are spreading hope and guidance in the society. These people showed us that hard work can be rewarding, world class institutions can be built, top quality services can be provided to people with the help of Allah Almighty and having faith,” he added.