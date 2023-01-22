PTI claims winning another UC in Chanesar Town

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President MPA Bilal Ghaffar has claimed that his party has won another union committee, UC-4, in Chanesar Town of District East according to the result of Form 11.
“We had 2,702 votes, and the Pakistan Peoples Party had bagged 2,386 votes,” claimed Ghaffar in a statement on Saturday. At present, the party’s win in 44 UCs is confirmed.
He said the PTI had received Form 13 and Form 14 on Friday. He claimed that the PPP had changed the number of votes from 51 to 251 at polling station 1, and 43 to 243 at polling station 5.
Ghaffar said that in the result the PTI had received from the returning officer, the PPP’s votes had been increased by 400 to 2,786. “We have sent the cases of 45 such UCs to the Election Commission of Pakistan, and hopefully, the commission will issue the accurate results according to Form 11.”
