Sunday January 22, 2023
Karachi

Cash, valuables returned to Chinese national after recovery

By Our Correspondent
January 22, 2023

The South police on Friday recovered the stolen cash, documents, and valuables of the Chinese national from the possession of a cab driver who ran away with them on January 11, and handed them over to the owner.

On orders of DIG South Range Irfan Baloch, the investigation team formed under the leadership of SSP Investigation District Keamari Shumail Riaz Malik took action, recovered the valuables and arrested the cab driver.

