Cash, valuables returned to Chinese national after recovery

The South police on Friday recovered the stolen cash, documents, and valuables of the Chinese national from the possession of a cab driver who ran away with them on January 11, and handed them over to the owner.
On orders of DIG South Range Irfan Baloch, the investigation team formed under the leadership of SSP Investigation District Keamari Shumail Riaz Malik took action, recovered the valuables and arrested the cab driver.
The Karachi police on Saturday submitted their 24-hour working report to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, and...
Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori on Saturday laid the foundation stone of a Pak-China Friendship Park to be built on...
Two men were shot dead apparently over personal enmity in parts of the city on Saturday.A man was shot dead in Baldia...
Sindh Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon on Saturday underwent angioplasty after suffering a heart...
Bangladeshi philanthropists are planning to replicate the model of the ‘Indus Hospital & Health Network’ in their...
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Karachi President MPA Bilal Ghaffar has claimed that his party has won another union...
Comments