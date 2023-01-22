Court bailiff takes possession of Islamia College

A court bailiff on Saturday took possession of the Islamia College complex in compliance with the apex court order.

The bailiff took the building’s control in the presence of personnel of the law enforcement agencies, according to Advocate Syed Mureed Ali Shah, who claims to be a trustee of the property.

The Islamic Education Trust had approached the Supreme Court for evacuation of the complex, he said, adding that the apex court allowed its plea and directed the Sindh High Court to get the building vacated.

The high court subsequently directed the

District East rent controller to ensure the implementation of the apex court’s order by taking possession of the building and hand it over to the SHC nazir.

The Islamia College was among the country’s educational institutions that were nationalised, Shah said, adding that in 2001, they had approached the SHC to reclaim the complex that housed colleges of arts, science and commerce faculty and four schools.

On November 19 last year, a law and order situation was witnessed when students of the college resisted law enforcers and stopped them from taking over the college. Students faced baton charge after they pelted police with stones.