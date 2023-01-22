 
Sunday January 22, 2023
World

Israeli civilian kills Palestinian at West Bank farm

By AFP
January 22, 2023

SDE EFRAIM, Palestinian Territories: An Israeli civilian shot dead a Palestinian on Saturday at a settler farm in the occupied West Bank after an attempted stabbing, the army said, the latest incident as violence surges in the territory.

A “terrorist was neutralised” during the “attempted stabbing attack” at Sde Efraim farm northwest of Ramallah, the Israeli military said, confirming a civilian had shot dead a Palestinian.

