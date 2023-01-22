Israeli civilian kills Palestinian at West Bank farm

SDE EFRAIM, Palestinian Territories: An Israeli civilian shot dead a Palestinian on Saturday at a settler farm in the occupied West Bank after an attempted stabbing, the army said, the latest incident as violence surges in the territory.
A “terrorist was neutralised” during the “attempted stabbing attack” at Sde Efraim farm northwest of Ramallah, the Israeli military said, confirming a civilian had shot dead a Palestinian.
MONTREAL: Canada will repatriate twenty-three citizens who have been detained in northeast Syria in camps for family...
TEHRAN: Iran´s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Saturday warned the European Union against making a “mistake”...
NEW DELHI: Air India has been fined $37,000 for its handling of an incident in which a drunk senior US bank executive...
LOS ANGELES: One-in-five new cars sold in California in 2022 was a zero-emission vehicle, the state said on Saturday,...
MADRID: Thousands of people protested in Madrid on Saturday against Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez´s leftist government...
KYIV, Ukraine: Ukraine on Saturday blasted the “global indecision” of its allies after Germany refused to supply...
Comments