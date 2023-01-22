Three dead after shoot-out in south Thailand

NARATHIWAT, Thailand: Three people were killed in a jungle shoot-out between government forces and separatist rebels in Thailand´s troubled deep south, police said on Saturday.

A low-level conflict has simmered in the country´s southernmost provinces since 2004, killing more than 7,000 people, as rebels in the Muslim-majority region battle for greater autonomy from the state.

Thai police and soldiers on Friday trekked up a mountain in Narathiwat province, where they encountered an armed separatist group that began shooting, according to police.