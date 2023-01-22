Greece expanding border wall, calls for EU help on migration

FERES, Greece: Greece prevented around 260,000 migrants from entering illegally in 2022 and arrested 1,500 traffickers, an official said on Saturday.

Citizens’ Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos was speaking to ambassadors from other European Union countries plus Switzerland and the United Kingdom as he guided them to a still expanding border wall in the country’s northeast.

Theodorikakos emphasized to the 28 envoys that Greece’s border is also the EU’s external border.

“The task (of protecting the border) needs the support ... of European public opinion, the European Union itself and its constituent members individually,” Theodorikakos said.