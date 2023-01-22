‘Evil’ US college sex trafficker gets 60 years

WASHINGTON: A US con man who sexually manipulated female students at a New York college after moving into his daughter’s dorm room was sentenced to 60 years in prison on Saturday.

Lawrence Ray was convicted in April last year of running a cult-like ring that extracted millions of dollars from victims and forced one into prostitution.

He was found guilty on 15 counts, including racketeering, violent assault, extortion, sex trafficking, forced labour, tax evasion and money laundering.

“It was sadism. Pure and simple,” US media quoted Judge Lewis Liman as saying, describing the 63-year-old as an “evil genius” as he handed down an effective life term.

Ray’s crimes started in 2010 when he moved into his daughter’s dorm at Sarah Lawrence College, a small liberal arts school in New York City’s Bronxville suburb.

Prosecutors said Ray portrayed himself as a father figure, gaining the trust of his daughter’s friends before subjecting them to psychological and physical abuse.

His tactics included sleep deprivation, sexual humiliation, verbal abuse, and threats of violence and criminal legal action. Ray -- born Lawrence Grecco -- exploited his victims’ mental health difficulties and alienated them from their families, his trial in Manhattan heard.

Through manipulation and abuse, he extracted false confessions from victims about fake damages they had caused him.