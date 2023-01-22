Machu Picchu closed due to protests across Peru

LIMA: Peru has closed its famed tourist site Machu Picchu amid anti-government protests, its Ministry of Culture said on Saturday, with hundreds of tourists having been left stranded near the Inca citadel amid deadly unrest.

Demonstrations demanding the resignation of Peruvian President Dina Boluarte have been ongoing since early December, leaving 46 people dead and prompting the government to impose a state of emergency in violence-hit areas.

Authorities announced on Saturday yet another protester had died following demonstrations in the country´s south, with the victim arriving already deceased at the local hospital in the town of Puno.