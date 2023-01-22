Tanzania opposition holds first rally since ban lifted

MWANZA, Tanzania: Tanzania´s main opposition party held on Saturday its first mass rally since the lifting of a ban imposed in 2016, raising hopes the government is committed to increased political freedom in the East African nation.

“It was not easy after those seven years of banning political meetings,” the director for communications and foreign affairs for the Chadema party, Jon Mrema, told cheering supporters.

Thousands of Chadema supporters gathered at the Furahisha grounds in the lakeside city of Mwanza, draped in the party´s blue, red and white colours.