Nigeria sets date for first census in 17 years

ABUJA: Nigeria will start its first national census in 17 years at the end of March, as authorities in Africa’s most populous country seek updated data on the exact population and the size of different ethnic groups, an official said late on Saturday.
Nigeria’s estimated population is more than 200 million and the United Nations expects that to double by 2050. That would make Nigeria the world’s third most populous country, overtaking the United States.
Census figures in Nigeria affect the sharing of oil revenues and political representation among the 36 states and 300 ethnic groups. Previous counts were discredited after disputes among the three main groups, the Fulani, Yoruba and Igbo.
MONTREAL: Canada will repatriate twenty-three citizens who have been detained in northeast Syria in camps for family...
TEHRAN: Iran´s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Saturday warned the European Union against making a “mistake”...
NEW DELHI: Air India has been fined $37,000 for its handling of an incident in which a drunk senior US bank executive...
LOS ANGELES: One-in-five new cars sold in California in 2022 was a zero-emission vehicle, the state said on Saturday,...
MADRID: Thousands of people protested in Madrid on Saturday against Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez´s leftist government...
KYIV, Ukraine: Ukraine on Saturday blasted the “global indecision” of its allies after Germany refused to supply...
Comments