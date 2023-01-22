Australia thrash Pakistan to take series 3-0

SYDNEY: Australia women trounced Pakistan women by 101 runs in the third ODI at the North Sydney Oval to win the three-match ODI

series 3-0.

After opting to ball first, Australia team scored 336 for nine in their 50 overs courtesy century from wicketkeeper-batter Beth Mooney. Mooney top-scored for her side with 133 off 105 balls, hitting 14 fours and four sixes. Skipper Meg Lanning scored her second half-century in the series with 72 off 70 balls, smashing eight fours and one six.

For the tourists, Fatima Sana was the most successful bowler with three 53, while Nida Dar and Diana Baig bagged two wickets each.

In response, Pakistan team showed much improved performance with the bat as they managed to play their full 50 overs and scored 235 for seven – their joint highest total against Australia.

Pakistan openers provided a solid 61-run start to the innings with Sadaf Shamas playing her first match in the series scored 30 off 50 balls, laced with six fours. Her partner and experienced Sidra Amin scored 34 from 66 balls, hitting three boundaries.