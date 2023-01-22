Zubair takes two-shot lead in Habib Memorial

KARACHI: Local pro Muhammad Zubair was within striking distance of winning the 12th Rashid D. Habib Memorial National Professional Golf Tournament on Saturday here at the Karachi Golf Club.

Zubair, who has emerged as one of the best professionals from Karachi in recent times, was in his element in the penultimate round of the Rs10 million championship as he carded an impressive round of three-under-par 69 to take a two-shot lead. Zubair now has a 54-hole aggregate of 206 (-10) and needs to just one more solid round to make sure that he wins one of the biggest titles of his professional career.

Defending champion Waheed and second day leader Muhammad Shehzad are trailing two strokes behind at 208, eight under par.

Matloob Ahmed shot 67, five under par to form a trio of third-placed players with Aamir Khan and Shabbir Iqbal with an aggregate of 211, five under par.

The highlight of the day came in the junior professionals’ category when 14-year-old Ashas Amjad made a hole-in-one to win a brand-new car.