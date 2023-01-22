From first to worst

All of our major political parties are involved in a ruthless game of thrones, whilst our economy drifts closer towards insolvency. Instead of the economy driving politics, it is the other way around. Those who have been at the helm since 1958, have been taking loans to repay loans, whilst leading a luxurious lifestyle at state expense. Our situation today is one of the great role-reversals in history. In our heyday we would export to developed countries and other developing countries would come to us to seek credit. Now we are the importers and loan seekers.
Malik Tariq Ali
Karachi
