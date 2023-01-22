Staying healthy

To live a healthy life, healthy eating habits must be followed. But the consumption of junk food is growing and our lives are becoming more sedentary. Junk food was given its name for a reason. It lacks any nutritional value and is filled with unhealthy ingredients. It is rich in calories, contains too much saturated fat, sugar, salts and bad cholesterol.

The desire to dine out, order in and growing urbanization are contributing to increased fast food consumption. The government can curb this problem by implementing a tax on unhealthy food items and subsidizing healthy food. Furthermore, we need awareness campaigns about the dangers of eating junk and fast foods and not getting enough exercise.

Nimra Arshad

Rawalpindi