Stabilization

One of the main causes of economic instability in our country is the high level of government corruption. Many politicians and government officials are not held accountable for their actions, and this leads to mismanagement of resources and a lack of transparency in economic decision-making. This leads to the failure of economic policies, and the inability of the government to provide basic services to its citizens.
By promoting transparency and accountability in government, encouraging a stable political environment and taking steps to address poverty and inequality, we can fight off economic instability.
Narjis Liaquat
Rawalpindi
