Our children deserve better

Child labour is still common in numerous industries, including agriculture, textiles, and brick kilns, despite legislation and initiatives prohibiting the practice. Children as young as five are deprived of their youth and education by being required to work for long hours in hazardous conditions. This not only violates their fundamental human rights but also perpetuates the cycle of poverty.

The government and appropriate authorities must act decisively and forcefully to solve this situation. This entails enforcing current legislation, expanding workplace inspections, and giving minors who have been taken out of the workforce access to school and vocational training. In addition, we need to recognize and address the societal and economic conditions that support child labour. This involves adult joblessness, limited access to education and poverty. It is our duty as a society to defend the rights and welfare of our young people. The time has come to take action to put a stop to child labour in Pakistan.

Muhammad Shadman Afridi

Islamabad