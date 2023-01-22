Catalogue of errors

This letter refers to the editorial ‘Living on a chessboard’ (January 19, 2023). The PDM coalition has made, arguably, the longest series of consecutive mistakes in the nation’s history. They were wrong from the first. There was no need for them to take the government when the PTI administration was falling apart in plain sight.

There was no need for Miftah Ismail to be unceremoniously dumped from his position, replaced by a man who, surprisingly, does not have a magic wand to cure our economic woes. Capping off this series of colossal errors is the decision to recognize the resignation of 70 PTI MNAs, killing any hope of stability.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton

Canada