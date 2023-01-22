Civic-minded

Pakistan’s political culture is based on the flawed premise that the principal aim is to enhance one’s own power and wealth and that of his or her allies. We need a people-centred politics and politicians who are willing and capable of putting the nation’s needs before their own.
The wealth we see in the developed world was built on generations of sacrifice and selflessness. We must exhibit the same traits if we are to join their ranks.
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi
