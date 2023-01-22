Uphold decency

Since Imran Khan’s government was toppled, our politics has hit new lows in terms of ethics and decency. The political landscape is saturated with sordid leaks, abusive language and an utter lack of decorum and respect.
A key reason behind this unruly behaviour is the failure of the law-enforcement agencies to take action against those responsible for these leaks and those slandering or abusing their opponents. We have laws in place to deal with both these issues, yet they are not being enforced.
Abdul Moiz Dar
Gujranwala
All of our major political parties are involved in a ruthless game of thrones, whilst our economy drifts closer...
To live a healthy life, healthy eating habits must be followed. But the consumption of junk food is growing and our...
Menstruation is a naturally occurring physiological phenomenon in adolescent girls and premenopausal women. In our...
According to estimates, Pakistan generates about 49.6 million tons of solid waste annually and this number is...
One of the main causes of economic instability in our country is the high level of government corruption. Many...
Child labour is still common in numerous industries, including agriculture, textiles, and brick kilns, despite...
Comments