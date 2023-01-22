Uphold decency

Since Imran Khan’s government was toppled, our politics has hit new lows in terms of ethics and decency. The political landscape is saturated with sordid leaks, abusive language and an utter lack of decorum and respect.

A key reason behind this unruly behaviour is the failure of the law-enforcement agencies to take action against those responsible for these leaks and those slandering or abusing their opponents. We have laws in place to deal with both these issues, yet they are not being enforced.

Abdul Moiz Dar

Gujranwala