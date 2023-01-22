GSK recognised as top employer

KARACHI: The Top Employers Institute has recognised GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Pakistan as a top employer for the third consecutive year in 2023, a statement said on Saturday.

The Top Employers Institute programme certifies organisations based on participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. The survey covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics, including people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, diversity, equity and inclusion, and wellbeing, among others.

The programme has certified and recognised 2,053 top employers in 121 countries/regions across five continents.

Speaking on the occasion, GSK Pakistan’s HR country head Farqaleet Iqbal said, “This certification will help us reinforce our employer brand for our internal employees so we feel even more proud to be working for a great organisation with excellent people policies and practices, and also help us attract great talent from outside to work with us.”

According to Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink, exceptional times bring out the best in people and organisations. “We have witnessed this in our Top Employers Certification Programme this year: exceptional performance from the certified Top Employers 2023.”

The employers had shown that they care for development and well-being of their people, and by doing so they collectively enriched the world of work, Plink stated.