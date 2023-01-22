Import of used tractors opposed

LAHORE: Pakistan Association of Autoparts and Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) has rejected a decision of the Economic Coordination Committee to import second-hand tractors, terming the move as “totally ill-advised and dangerous for local auto parts and engineering industry of Pakistan”.

In a joint statement issued on Saturday, PAAPAM’s chairman Munir K. Bana, senior vice chairman Usman Aslam, and other members of the association said they were looking forward to innovations and initiatives to revive the tractor industry, but the decision had shocked them beyond measure, they said.

“By importing junk second hand tractors the government will waste the much needed foreign exchange. It’ll destroy the local tractor industry and make millions of workers jobless,” they added, explaining that second-hand imported tractors would be fuel inefficient and also enhance fuel bills of the farmers.

PAAPAM appealed the government to review its decision of importing used tractors.