Gold gains Rs1,200/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs1,200 per tola on Saturday.

According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates rose to Rs187,200 per tola in the local market.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs1,029 to Rs160,494.

In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $2 to $1,927 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,080 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,783.26.

The local jewellers said gold rates remained lower by Rs3,000 per tola as compared with the rates in Dubai’s gold market.