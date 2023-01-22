‘SMEs among most hit by Covid, climate change in Pakistan’

KARACHI: Pakistan has faced, and is facing, three key contextual influences that include Covid-19, climate change, and conflicts, which have affected all segments of society, especially workers an small and medium sized business (SMEs), a workshop was told on Saturday.

A slower economic growth would reflect damages and disruptions caused by catastrophic floods in 2022, a tight monetary stance by the State Bank of Pakistan, high inflation, and a less conducive global environment, Majyd Aziz, former president of Employers Federation of Pakistan (EFP) said.

He was giving a presentation with EFP’s assistant secretary general Rabiya Anwer at the annual AOTS/EO joint study workshop ‘Global Challenges for Labor Environment 2023 -How to improve Industrial Relations’. The event was organised in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, by the Association of Overseas Technical Cooperation and Sustainable Partnerships of Japan.

"EFP is focusing on the socioeconomic recovery of Pakistan by advising, guiding, and planning programmes for the industrialists as well as maintaining a social dialogue with the workers,” Aziz said.

The EFP team, highlighting the country’s economic scenario, said a negative impact would seriously affect all segments of society especially the workers and SMEs, adding that the pandemic had disrupted major economic sectors, particularly in the services sector.

Pakistan's economic progress towards sustainable social, socioeconomic, and environmental development stalled including poverty alleviation as a result of job loss, living within the real wages, drastic reduction in the flow of remittances from overseas workers, and cutting down of social safety net programs, according to EFP.

They further apprised the session that Pakistan was among ten most vulnerable countries due to climate change.

“The country suffered and still suffers from heat waves, drought, and the devastation caused by the floods that displaced 35 million people, massively destroyed agriculture, resulted in many deaths, and caused nearly $18-20 billion overall loss to the nation.”

The team disclosed that the federation was increasing focus on environmentally sustainable economy through a comprehensive policy approach to stimulate clean and green environment, enhancing skills and employability, and facilitating innovative initiatives to address the challenges.

“EFP is placing a major emphasis on occupational safety and health at the workplace. This is done through sensitisation of employers and workers, advocating pragmatic legislation on environment, health and labor laws, as well as mentoring all to achieve UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030.”

They further informed that the federation was also promoting social protection and motivation of independent labour service providers, gig workers, as well as home-based workers, to enter into the formal economy, saying they were another dimensions in the changing employment pattern.

The EFP team strongly urged employers to develop strategic partnerships so that commonality of views, positions, and actions were coordinated and the best practices disseminated in order to present a formidable stance to face all challenges to the labour environment in the coming future.