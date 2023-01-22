Rupee seen range-bound next week

Stack of Rs5,000 and Rs1,000 notes. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Rupee would stay range-bound with chances of slight weakening in the days ahead, but the government's decision to meet IMF’s demands would boost investor confidence in the local currency, dealers and analysts said on Saturday.

On Monday, the rupee ended at 228.34 per dollar, while on Friday it closed at 229.67; down 0.57 percent during the ongoing week.

“The government’s pledge to quickly implement the IMF’s recommendations to resume the loan programme will help stabilise foreign exchange reserves and reduce

pressure on the rupee,” said a currency dealer.

“The finance minister, Ishaq Dar, controls the currency rate, but it appears that the government would implement a market-based exchange rate since it is one of the IMF's recommendations to resume the bailout programme,” he added.

Analysts predict that the fiscal consolidation measures to be taken by the government would put the programme back on track and open the door to the release of the next IMF tranche, worth $1.2 billion, in February. Combining the two reviews is still a possibility, even if doing so would cause the IMF disbursement to be delayed even more. The 10th review is also expected in the first quarter of 2023.

The signs are plain to see. If you don't reform, no one will give you any money. This was said by a long-time ally, Saudi Arabia, despite the political and military leadership reaching out to them.

Even the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which has pledged an additional $1 billion, has not yet deposited the money. China might be delaying for the same reasons, said Tresmark in a client note.

“The banking circles are already desperately low on reserves and the lack of

liquidity is causing all sorts of problems. Luckily, there are some rumours of a US inflow in the coming days to stabilise the most crucial pain points. Hope this, or the UAE $1 billion materialise in the coming week,” it said.

The central bank’s foreign exchange reserves increased by $258 million to $4.6 billion as of January 13.

The current account deficit fell to $3.7 billion in July to December 2022 from $9.1 billion in the same period a year earlier.

The current account deficit narrowed 78 percent year-on-year to $400 million in December.

The government has increased the markup rate for Naya Pakistan Certificates (NPC) in an effort to attract investments in foreign currencies from abroad.

Due to surging inflation and dwindling foreign reserves, analysts and markets anticipate a 100–200 basis points increase in interest rates when the State Bank of Pakistan announces its monetary policy on Monday.

Currently, the policy rate hovers at 16 percent.